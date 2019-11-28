17 famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years
Over the years many famous faces have come to Halifax and performed to crowds in venues across the town.
From hometown heroes Embrace to comedy icons the Chuckle Brothers there has been something for everyone to enjoy throughout the years. Here are 17 performers who have attracted the crowds to Halifax. For more of our picture galleries click here to see iconic Halifax nightclubs of the past, here for pictures from a night out back in the early 2010s and click here for things that you can no longer do in Halifax town centre.
1. Elbow, The Piece Hall
Ending a four-day music spectacular on a high, the Mercury Prize winning rock band performed to a huge crowd at The Piece Hall earlier this year. the Pic: Danny Payne and Futuresound Events.