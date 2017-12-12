World Rugby chief in town

Old Brodleians were delighted that Bill Beaumont CBE, the head of World Rugby, was able to attend their inaugural Christmas Sportsman’s Lunch at their Woodhead clubhouse last Friday afternoon.

Beaumont was the guest speaker at an event attended by 150 members and guests. Neil Davidson organised the function and club chairman Richard “Bruce” Turner welcomed Beaumont and guests. The compere was Paul Ramsden.

Beaumont spoke of his experiences at his old club Fylde prior to the days of professionalism through to being captain of the Grand Slam-winning England team of 1980 and Lions captain on the tour to South Africa.

He also told of his time on the BBC quiz programme “A Question of Sport” and his subsequent roles in administration.

Manchester comedian Austin Knight entertained.

An auction raised funds for the club’s colts. A contribution to the Dan Smith injury fund and Take Heart charity at Leeds General Infirmary will be made from the proceeds of a raffle.