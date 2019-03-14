Third time lucky for Old Crossleyans?

Only three of Calderdale’s six rugby union clubs look set for first team action this weekend, spearheaded by Old Crossleyans in Yorkshire One.

The Broomfield men will make a third attempt to play their league match at Guisborough.

However, the rearrangement coincides with a game in Aylesbury in memory of their former player Will Travis, who died last year aged 26.

Guisborough are bottom but not easy to beat on their own ground.

Crocs spokesman Howard Cooper said: “Middlesbrough were heavily beaten there and most other teams have had some close encounters, so we are taking nothing for granted.”

Crocs lost 45-20 at Beverley last week and Cooper said that had been a disappointing score.

“The main difference between the sides was the ability to convert pressure into points, and although Beverley were deserving winners the score did flatter them.”

Crocs will check on the fitness of lock Tony Oxley and scrum half Joe Stott, who both had to leave the field last week.

Halifax host Stocksbridge in the Yorkshire Four Shield and will probably need to step up on the form they showed last week to succeed.

The Ovenden Park men drew 10-10 away to Nestle Rowntree six days ago and Stocksbridge have a better record than the York side with only one defeat so far.

The leaders’ latest victory came by just 3-0 at home to Thirsk last Saturday.

Old Brodleians have a rearranged Yorkshire Shield fixture at Hullensians.

Brods won at Guisborough last Saturday, in spite of being depleted by injuries.

The casualties remain for the trip east and an added complication is the wedding of last Saturday’s hat-trick scoring prop Bennie Pritchett.

The popular American is marrying Polly Horton on Saturday, the date being chosen on what was due to be a weekend off from rugby.