Rishworthians survive scare

Rishworthians were hard pushed to beat lowly visitors Selby 35-22 in Yorkshire One yesterday after letting a 21-0 lead slip.

While propping up the division, Selby provided one of the stiffest tests the Copley men have had this season, but Rishworthians came good in the last quarter to register a bonus point win.

After cruising to a three-try lead, the home side suddenly found themselves under immense pressure as the visitors hit back with three tries of their own to make it 21-19.

Eventually a fortuitous try earned them a bonus point and basically won them the game.

Rishworthians opened strongly and No 8 Jack Andrews found himself with a clear run to the line, only to be brought back for an earlier fumble.

While Selby started to gain more and more possession, the home men suddenly got the breakthrough.

The ball was moved wide from a lineout and flanker Harvey Keighley-Payne burst through to put teenage centre Sam Nunn, on his return to club, in for a try, converted by Josh Kelly.

They soon doubled their score after a strong linking run between prop Harry Whitfield, hooker Chris Stone and lock Fraser Swarbrooke. The ball was recycled a couple of times before lock Callum Heseltine crashed over in the corner. Kelly converted.

Selby hit back and some brilliant work on his own line by right wing Ben Wainwright saved the day before centre Ben Waud made a great break and passed to the supporting Swarbrooke, who crashed over for the third try, converted by Kelly.

Selby refused to buckle and started winning more and more possession until, aided by some sloppy tackling, they ran in a converted try.

Just before the break more missed tackles allowed the left wing to make good ground before passing inside to a supporting player for a second, unconverted try.

Leading 21-12 at the break, Rishworthians found themselves under constant pressure on the restart, which inevitably brought a converted try.

Good movement saw fullback Luke Flanagan almost in, before Kelly brought relief with a successful penalty.

There was more joy minutes later when Rishworthians stretched their lead with a converted try.

It came from a penalty kick by Kelly which hit the post. Left wing Anthony Shoesmith was quickest to react and pounced on the loose ball to dart over. Kelly converted.

Selby reduced the arrears with a penalty, but Rishworthians kept up the pressure and two further penalties allowed Kelly to put them out of sight near the end.

The Development team lost 20–17 at Selby, with two tries for Oliver Marshall and one for Doug Heseltine. Joe Billing added one conversion.