Old Brods could have big say on relegation fight as they face Selby following Hullensians triumph

Old Brodleians could have a big influence on the Yorkshire One relegation battle as they face struggling Selby this weekend.

The Hipperholme boys celebrated a last-minute win at home to Hullensians last weekend.

And another bonus-point victory has put Brods in contention for a top-four finish.

Old Brods have now climbed to fifth spot on 65 points just one point behind Beverley and Pontefract who sit third and fourth respectively.

Their victory on Saturday was hard-fought against opposition who had everything to play for.

Brods will be hoping that several players are available again this weekend after they were forced to make eight changes last Saturday.

Brods’ record at Selby has been good in recent years and the Woodhead team will be looking to extend their winning sequence of six matches.

Selby had lost nine games in a row since their defeat at Woodhead in November but have turned a corner with two wins in their last three games.

A last-minute penalty from Phil Town claimed a narrow 25-24 success against relegation-threatened Hullensians last weekend.

Brods ran in four tries, but Town only managed to convert one as they trailed 24-22 heading into the dying moments. But Town kept his cool to land the late three points.