Injuries marr Copley men’s prepartions for Salem

Injury-hit Rishworthians face a strong Bradford Salem team at Copley tomorrow, eager to gain a much-needed victory.

Missing eight regulars, they put up a good show at Heath last week but the hosts won comfortably after a 20-minute purple patch at the end of the first half.

With at least four players facing fitness tests, Rishworthians were making a late selection for tomorrow.

They have won only two of their six games so far and Salem have won three as well as running early promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Moortown close.

They had a good win over Pontefract last week and beat the Brods by 22 points in an impressive display while hammering Keighley 52-22 on the opening day of the season.

Rishworthians’ away form has been their undoing so far this season with three defeats from four on the road.

Their only away success was a 27-24 triumph at winless and second-bottom Guisborough.

The good news for Rishworthians is that stand-off Josh Kelly returned from injury off the bench last week and came through well.