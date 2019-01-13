Impressive visitors beat Rishies

Old Rishworthians had no grumbles as they were beaten 27-7 by a Beverley side who were arguably the best visiting team seen at Copley this season.

While Rishworthians lost by five tries to one, this was a very competitive game in conditions spoiled by a fierce gale.

Beverley had the edge throughout and even losing one man to a red card for leading with the elbow seemed to make little difference to their play.

“We couldn’t break through, but they were just so clinical,” said player-coach Chris Stone. “I can’t understand how they have lost seven games this season.”

Rishworthians did have plenty of chances, particularly playing with the wind in the first half.

There were a number of fine moves, mainly involving fullback Luke Sutcliffe, who looked dangerous every time he had the ball, and left wing Anthony Shoesmith, who made some amazing catches despite the wind.

In a frenetic opening 15 minutes both sides were keen to run the ball at every opportunity.

Several times Rishworthians looked likely to score, but were stopped just short. Shoesmith in particular seemed certain to cross the line but for a despairing ankle tap.

Josh Kelly’s 50-metre penalty attempt with the wind drifted wide and Beverley came back strongly and despite good tackling on the home line finally forced their over for an unconverted try.

Then came the red card, but it seemed to have little effect on Beverley. A break in the centre led to a ruck near the home line and the ball popped out for young winger Theo Richardson to touch down a simple unconverted try.

Rishworthians then picked up their own cards, this time yellow. The first was for skipper Fraser Swarbrooke for impeding a player as Beverley kicked through after a promising home move broke down. Two minutes later Stone too went to the bin for offside to complete a series of home offences.

Beverley took advantage and while it looked like Rishworthians might have prevented a score, classy fullback Luke Hazell made a brilliant touchdown in the corner on the stroke of half-time to make it 0-15 at the break.

The visitors kept up the pressure early in the second half and a scrambled converted try gave them the bonus point.

Rishworthians fought back and got the opportunity from a lineout five metres out. The drive over was halted and there were several attempts before a group of players finally got over the line and Swarbrooke was at the bottom of the heap to touch down wide out.

Against the gale, Kelly kicked a superb conversion, but in the last minutes it was all Beverley and the constant pressure finally saw stand-off Phil Duboulay dart through for an unconverted try to end the game.