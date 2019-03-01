Guisborough visit as Heath aim to stay second in Yorkshire One

Heath entertain bottom-club Guisborough at North Dean tomorrow looking for another maximum points win to maintain second spot.

Tomorrow’s opponents managed their first win of the season last week against local rivals Middlesbrough and have amassed 13 losing bonus points to sit nine points behind Old Rishworthians but with a game in hand.

“Despite their lowly position we will have to be at the top of our game tomorrow as they are capable of springing a surprise result as happened last week against their fierce rivals Middlesbrough,” said head coach Dave Harrison .

“When we went up there in November despite always being ahead in the game Guisborough would not lie down and scored a try in the last 10 minutes to keep the pressure on us”.

Heath will be looking to put in an improved performance following a scare in their last outing away to Hullensians when the home side could have snatched victory with the last kick of the game.

“We were well below par in the game and were very thankful when the attempted kick sailed wide of the posts and we came away with the points. That game is forgotten now and we turn our attentions to Guisborough” added Harrison.

Issy Spooner will return after he was injured in the warm up prior against Hullesians.