Eight-try Crocs cut loose

Old Crossleyans secured an impressive 55-19 victory over Thornensians at Broomfield, scoring eight tries in a scintillating display of attacking rugby.

With a drier pitch and more clement weather, they put together a thoroughly convincing performance.

Thornensians’ forwards didn’t take a backward step and provided the platform for their three tries but the visitors had few answers to the attacking verve of the home team.

Crocs demonstrated their intent from the kick off of the Yorkshire Two contest and established possession deep in the opposition’s half. Callum Dunne landed a penalty after three minutes for offside.

Thornensians responded but Crocs’ forced turnover ball. Joe Gallagher’s kicking from hand was excellent all game as he consistently penned the visitors in their own half and helped Crocs maintain their attacking momentum.

The lead was extended on 12 minutes from a scrum 10 metres out. Martin Hamer found a gap to power through and touch down close to the posts. Dunne converted to make it 10-0.

Gallagher continued to keep Crocs on the front foot and a flowing move down the left wing and quick recycling produced an unconverted try and 15-0 lead.

Crocs scored again minutes later with a brilliant try. Freddie Walker, so dangerous all afternoon with ball in hand, left defenders in his wake as he sprinted down the touchline. Held up just short, he found Jack Hammond with an inside ball. Dunne’s conversion made it 22-0.

The blitz continued shortly after when Shane Davies intercepted a loose pass close to the try line and strolled over, having just come off the bench. The bonus point had been secured and the conversion opened up a 29-0 lead.

Thornensians replied immediately from a kick to the corner and line out, a driving maul enabling Fenwick to ground the ball.

Crocs had a man yellow carded early in the second half but this didn’t affect their composure. Man of the match Dunne retrieved the ball and showed an impressive turn of pace to cut through the midfield cover and take play deep into Thornensians’ territory. Soon after, Jack Hammond scored his second try, a sublime individual effort as he scythed through the visitors’ defensive line. Dunne’s conversion made it 36-5.

Successive penalties moved the visitors downfield. Dunne did extremely well to call for a mark close to his line and cleared but sustained pressure was rewarded when Fenwick burrowed his way over for his second score. The conversion narrowed the deficit to 36-12.

Crocs came back on attack when Walker fielded a deep clearance kick and burst through the midfield cover. Thornensians were offside and an opportunity squandered when the ball was spilled.

Ten minutes from time the visitors got a deserved third try when Moffatt forced his way over close to the line from a line out move. The conversion was added.

This stung Crocs into a final flourish courtesy of a Walker hat-trick in the closing 10 minutes.

The first came following Dunne’s slicing 50 metre run through the midfield and Walker was on his shoulder to touch down.

The same pair combined minutes later, again showing impressive pace to unravel the defensive line. Dunne’s kick pushed the lead out to 48-19.

Deep into stoppage time a quick tap penalty enabled Jack Hammond to release the wingman, who arced round under the posts for a converted try.