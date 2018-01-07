Easy Heath win comes at a cost

Heath kept up the pressure on Yorkshire One’s top two York and Scarborough with a clinical 43-15 eclipse of Hullensians at North Dean yesterday.

A four-try bonus point was in the bag after 25 minutes but they picked up several injuries ahead of what could be a tricky trip to Moortown next Saturday.

No 8 Richard Brown was the only absentee yesterday and Heath scored in the first minute against their lowly visitors.

Hulllensians failed to clear from the kick off, Ian Downsborough stole the ball and Eddie Cartwright’s slick pass sent the on-rushing Jordan Bradbrook under the posts. Ezra Hinchliffe added the extras.

The visitors were struggling to adjust to the pace of the game and Callum Harriett-Brown’s scintillating speed caused havoc as clever kicks from Peter Birkett and Hinchliffe opened up the visitors’ defence.

Heath’s pack were in control and from a scrum 20 metres out, Birkett was quick to use the blind side and release Harriett-Brown for a second try on eight minutes and Heath led 14-0.

There was no stopping the home side and Bradbrook ran 50 metres for their third try, unconverted, on 16 minutes.

To Hullensians’ credit they kept going forward and were rewarded with a try but Heath’s response was immediate. Matt Beasty won line out ball and Downsborough drove forward. The ball came out to Jack Crabtree and Bradbrook sent in Hinchliffe for a try converted by the latter for a 26-5 lead.

The game was fast and open and half time came with Heath well in control.

The home side added to their tally on 45 minutes when a superb break from Hinchliffe enabled Bradbrook to complete his hat-trick but the scorer was injured as he touched down and went off temporarily.

Heath continued to work hard with Dave Skinner, Alex McFadden, Chris Moore and Seiffe Boussaada putting in good stints but it was Hullensians who scored next with a breakaway try, scoring in the corner. That made it 33-10 with 55 minutes on the clock. Sam Pollard was injured trying to prevent the try.

Heath burst back into action and after a drive for the line, Chris Moore popped up to score on the hour.

Harriett-Brown then ran 60 metres, evading several tacklers before sending the supporting Peter Birkett over for Heath’s seventh try in the corner and a score of 43-10 with 15 minutes remaining.

Hullensians kept fighting back and a third unconverted try on 73 minutes left them looking for a bonus point fourth score.

The sin-binning of Crabtree aided their cause but the home side saw out the game without cracking again.