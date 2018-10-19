Centre Jack is out but trio return for trip to Leeds

Old Crossleyans are bracing themselves for another tough test when they travel to third-placed Moortown tomorrow.

The Leeds side are the section’s top scorers and their only two defeats have both been by less than five points.

Some players are carrying knocks from last Saturday’s derby, the worst being stalwart centre Jack Hammond.

Club spokesman Howard Cooper said Hammond looked set to miss quite a few games with an ankle injury, but that attendance at training on Tuesday was the highest so far this season.

Joel McFarlane is missing, but Iain Davies, Chris Vine and Rob Oliver come back into contention for a starting place.

Cooper, meanwhile, was relieved that the Broomfield men had managed to overcome Brods last week.

He said: “It was a typical derby game, perhaps not a spectacle for the neutral observer, but a good hard-fought match between two old rivals with the defence of both teams outstanding.

“The strong wind seemed likely to dictate which half of the pitch most of the play would take place in, but both teams played better into it.

“In games like these you will take a win without worrying about the margin of the victory.

“However, it is fair to say that we did create more opportunities to score tries throughout and I was particularly pleased with the way we managed to close the game down when reduced to 14 men.”