Brods have Christmas date

LAST Saturday’s postponed Yorkshire One games involving Old Brodleians and Old Crossleyans are now set to be played on February 2.

Brods were due to host Hullensians and Crocs were set to head to the north east to face Guisborough but the cold weather determined otherwise.

Fixtures should be played on the next available free Saturday but it seems that the Rugby Football Union are not insisting on games being re-arranged for this Saturday, three days before Christmas.

It means Brods can turn their attentions to the eagerly-awaited friendly against local rivals Cleckheaton at Woodhead on Boxing Day (11.0).

The traditional fixture will be played for the Fred Scott Memorial Trophy, currently held by the Moorend club after a 21-7 home win last year.

Brods last won the fixture at their Woodhead ground in December 2016 with a 27-12 scoreline. However, last season, Cleck used home advantage to regain the trophy following a 21-7 victory.

Brods usually take the opportunity in the festive fixture to field a side sprinkled with returning students and former players and will be looking to entertain, what is expected a large crowd.

The next league clash for Akroyd’s side will be away to Heath on January 5 while Crossleyans face Keighley on that date.