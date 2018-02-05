Brods beaten by seasiders

Scarborough maintained their excellent record at Old Brodleians’ Woodhead ground with a 36-27 win in soggy conditions on Saturday.

The seasiders showed again that they are a major force in Yorkshire One with a well disciplined and controlled performance against an always willing Brods side who pushed them all the way.

It was Brods’ first home league defeat of the season and they slipped to sixth in the table, below a Middlesbrough side who edged out Old Rishworthians.

Scarborough, who are third, opened the scoring with a well taken try by Phil Watson, converted by Tom Ratcliffe, to take a 7-0 lead down the hill after just five minutes.

The sides then traded a penalty each, Phil Town being on target with a fine effort for Brods, who had been forced into several changes but performed well in the first half.

Brods were enjoying a territorial advantage and from a good position on the left Chris Vine showed pace and power to finish wide out. Town converted from the touchline to pull the sides level at 10-10.

Scarborough responded and their forwards took the game to their hosts, Brods were working overtime in defence but penalties were conceded and the pressure finally told when the visitors created an overlap for Aussie centre James Perrett to cross the white wash.

The try was not converted and half time arrived with the game fairly balanced at 10-15, Brods having the advantage of the slope to come.

Conditions were deteriorating with a sticky pitch and greasy ball. From the kick off Alex Murphy showed great strength and skill to gather the ball and put Brods on the attack. A penalty was awarded to Brods and the reliable boot of Town made it 13-15.

Scarborough responded, taking full advantage from a lineout near the Brods line with a well controlled drive and a second try for Watson, converted by Ratcliffe.

Resilient Brods fought back and Danny Cole finished well from their own spell of pressure, Town converting to make it 20-22.

The conditions looked to be taking their toll as the game reached its tipping point. Brods were defending their line and from a scrum five metres out the visitors were awarded a penalty try.

Brods continued to battle but when the ball was lost in midfield Watson took advantage of the turnover, picked up and charged to the line for a converted try and 36-20 lead.

There looked no way back for Brods but their never-say-die attitude was apparent with a powerful drive from a lineout a full 20 metres from the line. Laurie Hamer touched down and Town converted but there was not enough time left for Brods to score again.