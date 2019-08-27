Yorkshire's Katie Ormerod claims big air silver on World Cup return in New Zealand

BRIGHOUSE SNOWBOARDER Katie Ormerod marked her first World Cup appearance in nearly two years with silver in the big air event in New Zealand.

Ormerod, who broke her heel on the eve of the 2018 Winter Olympics, claimed second place and with it her seventh podium finish at a World Cup.

The final of the event was cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions, meaning her qualifying score of 83.75 counted as her final score.

The gold medal went to Finland's Enni Rukajvari who qualified with a score of 86.00.

It was the 22-year-old's first appearance at a World Cup for over 600 days.

A split heel kept her out of competition for over 12 months but she returned to action in the Europa Cup earlier this year. She claimed two second places in the slopestyle at that event.

In New Zealand, Ormerod was third after her first run but then moved into second place after a well-executed backside 720 mute.

"I’m so excited to come second in my first World Cup back since injury," said Ormerod on social media.

"The finals got cancelled due to windy conditions but it was great to ride in such a high-level contest and I’m really happy with my riding. Great start to season."