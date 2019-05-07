Yorkshire Men’s League: Greetland beat new foes

Greetland All-Rounders had a 36-12 win over new opponents Leeds Akkies at Spring Rock to maintain their fine start in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

The opening quarter was marred by too much lost possession, resulting in a converted try to the visitors, but this was the only time that the All-Rounders were behind.

A fumble by the Leeds fullback from the restart resulted in a try from Chris Robinson, back from Heath RUFC duty. It was converted by Ben Iveson, to draw level.

Greetland hit the front five minutes later. Young winger Sam Robinson made good ground on the flank and new signing and man of the match Kristian Bell crossed for a try after a great break. The normally reliable Iveson

put the conversion wide.

Outstanding forward play from Sam Hinsley, Myles Sugden, captain Danny Wilkinson and Bell resulted in an unconverted try in the corner from Dion Groombridge.

Three minutes later, just before half time, Robinson scored a second following busting runs from Warren Thwaite, George Banham and Joe Horne. Again the conversion attempt went just wide to leave the score 18-6.

The Leeds side came back into the game briefly on 55 minutes, scoring a well-worked converted try, but that was as close as they got as five minutes later Wilkinson crossed after great build-up play from Groombridge and Iveson. Iveson converted.

Half-backs Alan Hindle and Glyn Gill were bossing the middle and Banham looked to have scored once more but the referee ruled that he didn’t ground the ball.

A great Max Hallsworth pass from a play-the-ball under the sticks resulted in Groombrige’s second try, goaled by Iveson, who completed the scoring five minutes from time by converting his own try.

Greetland, who had won their opener 32-26 at Odsal Sedbergh, travel to play Guiseley next Saturday.