Yorkshire Inter-District League: Frank’s side sink champs at West End

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union team advertised their title potential with a convincing 22-14 win over reigning Yorkshire Inter-District League champions Sheffield at Halifax West End on Sunday.

They followed up their success in the first match of the season, by the same score against Teesside at Cleveland, with their eighth successive victory.

Team boss Frank Greaves had to get out his clubs in the absence of several regular players and managed a win and a half at a course where he used to be a member.

Scot Minto, who had won the Ogden Cup the previous day, set the standard with a thumping 7&5 victory alongside Josh McAspurn in the foursomes.

Debutant Oliver Caton, the new Yorkshire Boys Champion, teamed up with fellow youngster Harry Mowl and they won three of the last four holes to gain a half as Halifax-Huddersfield went in at lunch 8-4 up.

The expected Sheffield fight back duly arrived and it was 13-13 after the top seven singles matches with Tom Hunt and Sam Bridges the only home winners.

However, Greaves had loaded the last four singles with some seasoned campaigners.

Greaves explained: “As always with Sheffield, you don’t thrash them, you squeeze by.

“I was hoping the tail would wag and so it proved as we captured nine out of the last 10 points available.

“It was certainly tense as we edged to 19 points for a win and Ben Crowther sealed our 20th point with a 3 and 2 victory over Neil Stones.”

Greaves, who beat Jon Berrisford by one hole, had special praise for Mowl. He described the teenager’s win over Yorkshire county player Tim Brind as “a great result.”

Mark Brayshaw, Tom Hunt and Ben Crowther picked up maximum points for the home team on a day of mixed weather.

Halifax-Huddersfield will continue their quest to go one better than last year’s runners-up position with a trip to play Leeds at Howley Hall on Sunday, June 23.

Powerful Sheffield have been regular champions but, having already lost to Harrogate, they could now be out of the title running.

Scores (Hx-Hudds names first) - Foursomes: J Morton & T Hunt bt J Tasker & N King 2&1, J McAspurn & S Minto bt N Fell & L Palmowski 7&5, T Calvert & S Bridges lost to O Smith & G Mason 6&5, O Caton & H Mowl finished all square with C Clarke & J Berisford, B Hardcastle & F Greaves finished all square with G Taylor & m Sowerby, M Brayshaw & B Crwother bt T Brind & N Stones 1up.

Singles: J Morton (Huddersfield) finished all square with N King, T Hunt (Meltham) bt J Tasker 2&1, S Minto (Hanging Heaton) lost to N Fell 4&3, S Bridges (Bradley Hall) bt L Palmowski 1up, T Calvert (Crosland Heath) lost to O Smith 2&1, O Caton (Crosland Heath) lost to G Mason 1 down, B Hardcastle (West End) lost to C Clarke 3&2, F Greaves (Huddersfield) bt J Berrisford 1up, M Brayshaw (Bradley Hall) bt G Taylor 4&2, J McAspurn (Meltham) finished all square with M Sowerby, H Mowl (Huddersfield) bt T Brind 1up, B Crowther (Dewsbury District) bt N Stones 3&2.