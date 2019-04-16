Yorkshire Inter-District League: Champs beaten in opener

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union juniors face an uphill battle to retain their Yorkshire Inter-District League title after losing their opening match of 2019 by 24-12 away to Sheffield.

The powerful home side monopolised the foursomes at Waterfront Golf Club, taking a 10-2 lead, and resisted a top-order fight back to win the singles 14-10.

Huddersfield GC’s Dominic Hughes and Willow Valley’s Habib Khan were the visitors’ only winners in the morning, by the narrowest of margins.

Halifax-Huddersfield’s Harry Mowl (Huddersfield), Matthew Holden (Lightcliffe) and Ben Walker (Huddersfield) won the top three singles matches but Meltham’s James Bailey was the only visiting player to add a further two points in the remaining nine contests.

Frank Greaves’ side are next in action against East Riding at Halifax West End on Sunday, May 12.

Scores (Sheffield names first) - J Wilson and J Morley bt H Mowl and M Holden 3 & 2, G Taylor and F Parlby bt L Walsh and F Sutcliffe 4 & 3, J Whaley and M Whittaker bt D Shaw-Radford and B Walker 1 up, L Holgate and M Cuartero bt J Bailey and N Sheard 8 & 7, T Broadley and S Longworth lost to D Hughes and H Khan 1 down, L Hinchliffe and S Fry bt G Hanson and Z Holroyd 2 & 1.

Singles: J Wilson lost to H Mowl 3 & 2, G Taylor lost to M Holden 3 & 2, L Hinchliffe lost to B Walker 2 & 1, L Holgate bt D Shaw-Radford 7 & 5, J Whaley bt L Walsh 4 & 2, M Whitaker lost to J Bailey 2 & 1, T Broadley and G Hanson all square, F Parlby bt H Khan 2 & 1, S Fry and Z Holroyd all square, J Morley bt N Sheard 3 & 2, M Cuartero bt F Sutcliffe 4 & 3, S Longworth bt D Hughes 1 up.