Wins for Barkisland, Rastrick and Elland

Calderdale’s three Huddersfield League clubs were all successful yesterday, spearheaded by Barkisland who bagged a first Premiership win of the season in emphatic style at Shelley.

Darren Robinson’s side, who travel to Almondbury Wesleyans today (Sunday), shattered Shelley for 65 with Ethan Carrington (2-24) and Jamie Sykes (3-26) doing the initial damage before Sri Lankan Sachin Jayawardena (2-4) and Luke Bridges(3-4) mopped up the rest.

Barkisland lost George Hampshire for seven and Matthew Weston for two before Jayawardena (22 no) and Bridges (20 no) completed an eight-wicket win.

Rastrick and Elland lie second and fifth in the Championship after home wins.

Overseas ace Asif Afridi took six for 36, including the wicket of opener David Bolt for 64, as Mirfield Parish Cavaliers totalled 194 at Round Hill.

Opener Majid Khan then maintained his tremendous start to the campaign with an unbeaten 85 to guide Rastrick to their target with four wickets in hand.

Slow bowler Peter Dobson took 5-25 to put the skids under Hullen Edge visitors Denby for 104.

Elland lost three early wickets in reply before James Lee (53 not out) and West Indian Joshua Ramdoo (36 not out) wrapped up victory in the 28th over of the reply.

Defending Lancashire League champions Walsden made it three wins from five this season with a 70-run win away to Clitheroe, the 2017 title winners.

Umesh Karunaratne gave another reminder of his quality with 97 not out in the Scott Street side’s 196-7.

The Sri Lankan helped Walsden out of a spot of bother, at 117-6, after opener Jake Hooson had made 32 and skipper Nick Barker 28.

Opener Kyle O’Connor top scored with 20 in Clitheroe’s reply before falling to new ball ace Jamie Shackleton (4-28). Karunaratne took 3-8 to help bowl out Clitheroe for 126.

Todmorden lost for the fourth time and have only Darwen below them in Division One after Norden won by 103 runs at Centre Vale.

Opening bowler Matt Collins took 6-61 but Tod found visiting pro Jake Sandham (86) and Greg Butterworth (61) stumbling blocks as the visitors made a useful 240-8.

Tod were on the rack at 13-4 in reply, pro Alankara Silva making a duck as his struggles continued.

Chris Schofield followed up his 59 in the win at Crompton the previous weekend with 53 from 82 balls before falling to a superb one-handed catch by Chris Humphreys off Sandham (3-15) as Tod were all out for 137.

Lightcliffe fell victim to a fine all-round display from Yorkshire’s Josh Poysden as they lost by 28 runs at home to Farsley in the Bradford League’s Premier Division.

Poysden top scored with 63 in tandem with opener Chris Beech, who batted patiently for 45, as Farsley made 198.

Suleman Khan took 4-52 and followed up with 41 but leg spinner Poysden proved the match winner, his 6-49 limiting Lightcliffe to 170 after they had been 115-2.

Ex-Lightcliffe bowler Sam Gardner has made a fine start with Championship 2 side Northowram Fields and he took 6-29 in an 87-run home win over Hopton Mills.

Gardner received backing from slow bowler Joe Hough (4-26) as Mills were all out for 102 in reply to Fields’ 189.

Some of Northowram’s batsmen continue to struggle for form but another newcomer, ex-Southowram player Dean Crossley, has been quick to show his quality.

Crossley made 67 and added 70 with Louis Cockburn (43) as the home side recovered from 68-5.

Brighouse suffered an agonising one-wicket defeat to East Leeds in the Conference at Russell Way.

Skipper Tanvir Bashir (60) and Wajid Hussain (32) helped Brighouse post 180 all out in the 44th over.

The six overs they handed over proved vital, East Leeds using all but seven os the extra deliveries to sneak home thanks to last-wicket pair Will Story (27 not out) and Matthew Knight (10 not out).