Parish Cup: Hedge Top next in Foot’s sights

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top are next in the firing line for Halifax Parish Cup giant killers Luddenden Foot.

The pair will meet in the quarter-finals of the Briggs Priestley-sponsored competition at Foot’s High Lea Green ground on Sunday, June 23.

Second Division side Foot have already claimed two Premier Division scalps in Sowerby St Peters and Copley and will have high hopes of adding another on home territory.

The draws for the last eight of the Halifax League’s knockout competitions were made at Triangle CC last night and the biggest tie was the first out of the bags.

Booth, champions for the last three years and cup winners in 2016 and 2017, will host holders Warley.

It is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final, also at Broad Fold Park, which Warley won by 20 runs with big contributions from the Atkinson brothers, Ben (79) and Chris (4-32).

First Division Mount will host Premier Division leaders Illingworth in probably the Batley side’s biggest test since they joined the league in 2017.

The remaining tie involves two teams who had near misses last year, beaten cup finalists Triangle and league runners-up Thornton.

Illingworth are the Crossley Shield holders and they will continue their quest for back-to-back triumphs in the Covea Insurance-backed second teams’ competition at Sowerby St Peters.

DRAWS - Parish Cup: Booth v Warley, Luddenden Foot v Shelf Northowram Hedge Top, Mount v Illingworth SM, Triangle v Thornton.

Crossley Shield: Clayton v Booth, SBCI v Mount, Sowerby SP v Illingworth SM, Thornton v Luddenden Foot.