Pair’s successful Crow Nest Park return

Dylan Shaw Radford and Louie Walsh put their knowledge of Crow Nest Park to good use in Sunday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Junior Team Championship.

They returned to the Hove Edge course, where they are former members, to win the trophy for Huddersfield Golf Club.

The best two scores from the three players in a team count and Shaw Radford shot a superb level par 69 and Walsh a 73 for a 142 total. Dominic Hughes, the third player in the Fixby team, shot 86.

There was also a trophy for the nett winners as well as vouchers for the players with the best gross and nett scores.

Willow Valley took the team nett prize through Jack Hampshaw (66) and Harry Wright (68) for a 134 total. The Clifton club’s third player, Harry Micklethwaite, had a 73.

Shaw Radford won the individual gross prize and Hampshaw the nett prize.

Individual scores: 1, Dylan Shaw Radford (4) Huddersfield 69; 2, Louie Walsh (4) Huddersfield 73; 3, James Bailey (5) Meltham 76; 4, Jack Hampshaw (13) Willow Valley 79; 5, Zak Holroyd (6) Crosland Heath 79; 6, George Foster (12) Woodsome Hall 82; 7, Isaac Rhodes (12) Woodsome Hall 84; 8, J G Rushworth (9) Crosland Heath 85; 9, Nathan Sheard (8) Meltham 86; 10, Harry Micklethwaite (13) Willow Valley 86; 11, Dominic Hughes (6) Huddersfield 86; 12, Tom Ruecroft (13) Hanging Heaton 89; 13, Sam Macdonald (13) Crosland Heath 91; 14, Alex Croft (20) Hanging Heaton 92; 15, Joe Beeby (10) Outlane 93; 16, Harry Wright (25) Willow Valley 93; 17, George Langley-Webb (12) Crow Nest Park 94; 18, Jacob Stark (21) Crow Nest Park 95; 19, Blake Drury (22) Lightcliffe 96; 20, Luke Sheard (21) Meltham 96; 21, Archie Barraclough (17) Woodsome Hall 97; 22, Alistair Church (24) Outlane 101; 23, Isaac Murray (23) Hanging Heaton 105; 24, Harry Bottomley (26) Crow Nest Park 111; 25, Harry Talbot (28) Outlane 131; 26, Sam Harrison (28) Lightcliffe DQ; 27, Harvey Schoon (28) Lightcliffe DQ.