Page Trophy: Johnson takes top honours

Bradley Hall had a strong hand in Tuesday’s season-ending Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance event for the Page Trophy and Roger Heap Cup.

However, their challenge for top honours was headed off by Dewsbury, who took the top three places in the Page Trophy.

The winner was Ashley Johnson, who secured a convincing win with two sub-par rounds for a total of 137 playing off six.

Fergus Barron (141 off 3) and leading pro James Ward (144 off scratch) came next from Hall’s lunchtime leader Tim Kent, Paul Salvage and Elliot Lister.

A Bradley Hall player did at least win the 18 hole Roger Heap Trophy through Dave Mitcheson (14) with a modest nett 77 on count-back from Crosland Heath’s John Clay (12).

Halifax’s Jamie Smith (-1, 147) took the best gross prize and The Emmie H.Smith team trophy went to Bradley Hall.

PAGE TROPHY: 1, A.Johnson 6 Dewsbury 68-69-137; 2, F.Barron 3, Dewsbury 72-69-141; 3 J.Ward Pro Dewsbury 74- 70-144; 3, P.Savage 6 Bradley Hall 73-71-144; 3, T.Kent 7 Bradley Hall 68-76-144; 7, E.Lister Pro Bradley Hall 76-70-146; 8, O.Shaw 4 Crosland Heath 73-74- 147; 9, O.Hague 11 Bradley Hall 76-72-148; 10, J.Smith -1 Halifax 73-76-149; 11, S.Summers 5 Meltham 78-72-150; 11, C.McFadzean 6 Bradley Hall 74- 76-150; 13, R.T.Owen 11 Crosland Heath 79- 72-151; 13, C.Moorhouse 10 Crosland Heath 77- 74- 151; 13, N.P.Hirst Pro Dewsbury 76-75-151; 16, A.Lawton 7 Crosland Heath 76-77-153; 16, R.Hanson 5 Crosland Heath 76-77-153; 18, N.Sutton 6 Outlane 81-73-154; 19, T.Pollard Pro Bradley Hall 74-82-156; 20, B.Page 19 Bradley Park 81-81-162; 21, T.Johnson 13 Meltham 84- 79-163; 22, J.Binns 4 Dewsbury 83-85-168.

ROGER HEAP CUP: 1, D.Mitcheson 14 Bradley Hall 77; 1, J.Clay 13 Crosland Heath 77; 3, E.Casper 9 Outlane 78; 3, P.Marsland 14 Crosland Heath 78; 5, G.Proctor 9 Crosland Heath 79; 6, P.O.Flynn 12 Outlane 81; 7, R.Pearson 21 Bradley Park 83; 8, D.Delooze 19 Crosland Heath 85; 9, J.Thompson 21 Longley Park 89; 9, A.Kendal 23 Longley Park 89; 9, E.Pearson 16 Crosland Heath 89; 12, J.Wozniak 8 Meltham N/R.