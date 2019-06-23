National Conference League: Siddal make it back-to-back wins

Siddal gained their third away win of the season in the National Conference League’s Premier Division with a hard-fought 32-24 success at Thornhill Trojans.

The Chevinedge men were following up their narrow home success over Underbank Rangers a week earlier and lie eighth in the table with 12 points from 12 games.

George Ambler was first on the score sheet after 10 minutes when he ran onto a crash ball close to the line to touch down and Gareth Blackburn’s conversion attempt was successful.

Thornhill hit back with a converted try from winger Declan James after 16 minutes and went 12-6 ahead five minutes later when hooker George Woodcock touched down and the goal was added.

Siddal hit back with two tries of their own, both converted by Blackburn. The first was a repeat try from Ambler after 28 minutes from close range and the second was from centre Lewis Hosty four minutes before the half time whistle.

The home side were quickly out of the blocks in the second period, as the lead swapped hands again. Stand off Liam Morley touched down after 45 minutes, followed seven minutes later by centre William Gledhill. Both tries were converted and Thornhill led 24-18 after 52 minutes.

Once again Siddal clawed their way back into the game. Dom Booth scored after 62 minutes and Blackburn’s conversion levelled matters at 24-24. Siddal were back in front two minutes later when Blackburn hit a penalty after a Thornhill infringement.

The visitors got the crucial next score after 74 minutes when winger Sam Walsh scored in the corner and Blackburn struck a tremendous conversion from the touchline to put the game beyond the home side’s reach.

Siddal’s next league fixtures is at home to next-to-bottom Rochdale Mayfield, who they beat 46-22 away last month, on Saturday, July 6.