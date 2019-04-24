London Marathon: Pensioners tackle the big one

Judith Greenwood and Lesley Henderson, long-standing members of Stainland Lions, are taking on the London Marathon on Sunday.

Their combined ages will be 141 years and 8 months when they stand on the starting line for the epic 26.2-mile event.

Judith and Lesley run with the club three times a week, clocking up around 1,000 miles a year.

They race over distances from 10k to half marathon, and Judith takes part in the cross country league. They also attend the gym to work on strength and flexibility.

The pair are raising money for Heart Research UK. Anyone wishing to support the Stainland pair can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lesandjud.