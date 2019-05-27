Lancashire League: Wins for Walsden and Todmorden

Walsden completed an excellent weekend’s work at Scott Street with a convincing six-wicket win over leaders Ramsbottom in the Lancashire League yesterday.

Twenty four hours on from their Worsley Cup success over second-placed Norden, Nick Barker’s side climbed to fourth in the table with the help of good performances from Umesh Karunaratne and Joe Gale.

Sri Lankan Karunaratne took 5-20 to help dismiss Ramsbottom for 154 after the visitors had been 72-1.

Skipper Tom Parton hit 39 but Simon Hanson (32 not out) was left high and dry as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Gale had dismissed a couple of top-order men and he followed up by hitting 62 not out from 38 balls for Walsden after coming in with the game in the balance at 69-4.

Karunaratne (30 not out) was happy to play a supporting role as the pair added 91 to clinch a fourth win in six league outings this season.

Todmorden doubled their wins tally for the league campaign with three wickets and two balls to spare in a game reduced to 42 overs per side at Rochdale.

Chris Schofield hit his third successive half-century as the Centre Vale men passed their hosts’ 148-9 score.

The first half of the contest was dominated by home pro Ed Moore, who scored 89 of his side’s runs before being last out.

However, Schofield (4-43) and professional Alankara Silva (2-46) sent Todmorden in for tea with high hopes and that optimism proved justified with Schofield making 60 not out. Ben Pearson (25) and Freddie Priestley (20) also chipped in as Tod timed the run chase to perfection.