Lancashire League: Tod beaten at Ramsbottom

Todmorden were unable to follow up Saturday’s cup win at Church, losing by two wickets at Ramsbottom in the Lancashire League yesterday.

The visitors, lacking top batsmen Chris Schofield for the second day running, made 119 all out. They lost their last wicket in the 50th and final over, with opener Bilal Abbas’s 37 the top score and other double-figure contributions from Ben Pearson (18), skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (16) and Fiaz Rasool (11).

Matt Collins bowled JJ Fielding with the third delivery after tea but Ramsbottom moved to 90-3 before a flurry of wickets provided some late tension.

The hosts slipped to 106-8 with Rasool and pro Alankara Silva picking up three wickets apiece, South African George Linde departing for the game’s top score of 43.

However, Alex Olpin (12 not out) and Jack Wynn (7 not out) saw Ramsbottom through.

Walsden will host Horwich RMI in the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Knockout Cup on July 14 after winning by six wickets away to Bradshaw yesterday.

The Bolton side made 172 all out and Walsden, 115-3 after 23 overs, comfortably reached their target.

Fellow Lancashire League sides Norden and holders Darwen also won through to the last eight.

Walsden were making it three wins in three days after successes against Norden (T20) on Friday evening and Accrington (league) on Saturday.