Lancashire League: Schofield helps Tod stun leaders

Ex-England player Chris Schofield was in fine form as Todmorden got off the mark for the season in the Lancashire League yesterday with a shock win away to early leaders Crompton.

Andrew Sutcliffe elected to bat in Oldham but he and fellow opener Ben Pearson departed to Adam Good without scoring.

Good went on to take 5-58 but he found Schofield a stumbling block. The 40-year-old ex-Lancashire and Surrey player hit 59 and added 62 for the third wicket with Freddie Priestley (35). Bilal Abbas chipped in with 29 not out down the order in the visitors’ 172 all out. New Crompton professional Shubham Sharma took 3-36.

Muhammad Jamal made 50 at the top of the Crompton order and Denis Louis hit 35 to put the hosts firmly on the victory trail at 103-2.

However, leg spinner Schofield started the slide by trapping Louis leg before and went on to take a league best 6-24 as Crompton collapsed to 135 all out.

Victory lifted Todmorden off the bottom while champions Walsden are ninth after winning for the second time in four outings with a five-wicket home win over Rochdale.

The visitors struggled from the off. After an early wicket each for Stevie Barker and Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gale took centre stage with 5-51 from 15 overs.

Rochdale were 65-7 but skipper Michael Harling stood firm with an unbeaten 43 from 80 balls and eighth-wicket pair Mohid Ul-Haq (14) and Steve Oddy (17 no) further frustrated the home attack.

Rochdale finished their 50 overs on 127-8 and it was also slow going for the home batsmen with Jake Hooson (27) and skipper Nick Barker (35) showing application and patience.

Walsden slipped from 71-1 to 95-5 before professional Umesh Karunaratne (30 no) and Stevie Barker (18 no) settled matters in the 34th over.