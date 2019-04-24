Lancashire League: Derby rivals’ historic clash

Todmorden host Walsden on Sunday in the first ever Lancashire League clash between the pair at Centre Vale.

It promises to be an explosive affair with both sides desperate to get a first win on the board after defeats in last Sunday’s opening games.

A below-strength Tod lost by 21 runs at Lowerhouse while Walsden suffered a shock five-wicket home defeat against Burnley after being bowled out for 109.

That came 24 hours after champions Walsden had impressively beaten the cup holders Lowerhouse in the season-opening Colne Trophy match with the help of 86 from Jake Hooson.

Last season’s one league clash, following Walsden’s switch from the now-defunct Pennine League, took place at Scott Street and the rivals also met in the T20 at Centre Vale.

Walsden skipper Nick Barker said: “They were two very close games and it will probably be the same again.

“We are playing catch up and we need to win. Hopefully the weather is set fair and Todmorden will be packed. If it is it should be a really good match to play in.”

Walsden will still be without wicketkeeper-batsman Matt Dawson but last season’s pro Chris Schofield and promising young batsman Ben Pearson should return for the hosts.

Bowler Matt Collins is the only absentee from the Tod ranks and their skipper Andrew Sutcliffe said: “Everyone is really looking forward to playing Walsden.”