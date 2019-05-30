Halifax Parish Cup: Holders face another stern test

Second round games in the Briggs Priestley Halifax Parish Cup take place on Sunday with Warley continuing their trophy defence at home to fellow top-flight side Sowerby Bridge.

It is another tough draw for James Cooper’s side after they made light of a tricky trip to another Premier Division side, Mytholmroyd, in the first round.

The clubs also met in the first round of the second teams’ Crossley Shield, and while prolific competition winners Warley comfortably came out on top they were found to have fielded some ineligible players and Bridge were reinstated at their expense.

Luddenden Foot pulled off the big shock of the first round, beating neighbours Sowerby St Peter’s from two divisions higher. It will be arguably an even bigger upset if they can lower the colours of Copley, who have made a fine start to the season in the top flight.

Champions Booth travel to middle-section leaders Blackley without key men Steve Senior, Nigel Horsfall and Matthew Hoyle.

Parish Cup, round two (1.0): Blackley v Booth (R Taylor & J Mullan), Great Horton PC v Shelf Northowram HT (A Rawnsley & K Hartley), Greetland v Triangle (K Campbell & M Smith), Ludd Foot v Copley (P Taylor & C Boardall), Outlane v Mount (P Mallinson & M Brook), Stones v Illingworth (R Crosland & A Speak), Thornton v Leymoor (S Booth & J Wilson), Warley v Sowerby Bridge (S Hunter & P Butterfield).

Crossley Shield, round two: Booth v Sowerby Bridge (S Daveney), Bradley & Colnebridge v Thornton (S Bottomley), Clayton v Copley (J Senior), Illingworth v Bridgeholme (A Ford), Mount v Blackley (S Hemmingway), Shelf Northowram HT v Luddenden Foot (A Mitchell), SBCI v Bradshaw (B Hargreaves), Sowerby St Peter’s v Great Horton PC (M Orchard).

The second running of the Zwingo Halifax Junior League’s Under-19 T20 competition will include a player draft at Copley CC on Friday, June 7 (7.30).

This year the owners of the four franchises will be able to draft their own squad from a pool of 56 players. Each team will consist of 12 under-19 players and two from the pool of eight under-21 players.

The tournament will run every Friday evening from June 14 to the final on July 26.

Organisers have announced which players will be involved and all are well at the draft. Some free food will be available.

West Yorkshire Girls are holding a special training session at Woodlands CC, Oakenshaw on Saturday (9.30 to 11.30).

The district has teams at under-nine, 11, 13 and 15 levels, playing against other Yorkshire districts, and has about 120 girls registered. There is also an all-girls mini league for under-11s and four teams at under-13s.

Organisers are keen to get more girls involved. More information on 07730604075.