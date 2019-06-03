Halifax Parish Cup: Foot kick out another Premier side

Luddenden Foot’s reputation as giant killers is growing by the round in the Halifax Parish Cup.

The Second Division side showed their success over Premier Division outfit Sowerby St Peter’s was no fluke by beating another top-section team, Copley, at High Lea Green, yesterday.

Both successes were gained in convincing fashion and when you throw in a T20 victory over Warley, there are plenty of reasons why the remaining big guns may want to avoid Daniel Barron’s side in the quarter-final draw at Triangle on Tuesday evening.

Middle-order pair Alex Rowles (53) and Matthew Rowles (63) set up Copley for a respectable score of 202-7 off 45 overs but Foot moved to their target with six wickets and more than seven overs to spare thanks to Isaac Baldwin’s unbeaten 91 and Hayden Bruce’s 63,

On a showery day, all teams in the Parish Cup avoided having to come back next Sunday and Foot went through alongside six Premier teams, including last year’s finalists Warley and Triangle, and middle-section side Mount.

Holders Warley beat Mytholmroyd in the first round and narrowly overcame another Premier side yesterday in the form of this year’s final hosts Sowerby Bridge.

Bridge, returning to the scene of a league defeat 15 days earlier, looked favourites when Jake Dixon and Ben Orchard took three wickets each to leave their hosts 109-7.

Ben Atkinson (95) was still there, however, and he found a willing partner in Haroon Razzak (51 not out) as the total climbed to 212-8.

Victory was almost in the bag for Warley when Bridge slid to 118-8 but Tom Belfield provided a sting in the tail and gave the home side an almighty scare by crashing 80.

Greg Keywood removed Ben Orchard (14) with the total on 198 and then trapped Belfield leg before with just one more boundary needed to give Bridge victory.

A 115-run stand between prolific runmaker Chris Metcalfe (72) and Nathan Madden (41) put Triangle on the way to a five-wicket win at Greetland, who had totalled 170 and were far from disgraced against foes from two divisions higher.

Imran Ravat’s 77 helped Mount recover from 21-4 to win by 60 runs away to section-lower Outlane.

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top and Thornton made quick, easy progress. Hedge Top bowled out hosts Great Horton Park Chapel for 67 while Ryan Senior took 4-8 off nine overs as Thornton dismissed visitors Leymoor for 88.

Illingworth made harder work of beating Stones than many will have anticipated, scrambling home by three wickets with the help of 50 from Callum Cook.

Champions Booth came through a potential banana skin away to First Division table toppers Blackley by five wickets with Rob Laycock completing a successful weekend at the crease.

The No 3 batsman followed up his 115 not out in the win at Shelf Northowram Hedge Top on Saturday with an unbeaten 98 to see the side captained by his brother Richard past Blackley’s 160-7 with five wickets in hand.

Crossley Shield holders Illingworth bowled out Bridgeholme for 76 with the help of Karl Gornall’s 5-40 and Luddenden Foot seconds completed a memorable day for the club, winning by 13 runs away to Shelf Northowram Hedge Top.

Booth, Thornton, Clayton, SBCI, Sowerby St Peters and Mount will also be in the draw for the quarter-finals of the second teams’ competition.