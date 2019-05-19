Halifax League lower divisions: Great Britton innings

Blackley have a handful of new signings and one of them, Matthew Britton, hit an unbeaten century to ensure the Lindley Road side remain early leaders in the First Division of the Halifax League.

Three wickets for Matt Broadbent, the visitors’ best player on the day, had Blackley wobbling at 85-4 before skipper Britton came to the crease.

The powerful striker hit 106 off 67 balls, including eight sixes, and figured in a century stand with Sam Mindham (36) as Blackley reached 235-6.

Upper Hopton were soon on the ropes at 24-5 and there was no way back as Jacob Linsel took 5-28 to dismiss them for 124. Broadbent came in No 8 and hit 50 to add to his earlier 3-41 off 14 overs.

Bradshaw’s Connor Ryan was another player to make an unbeaten century. His 114 not out was the exact difference between his side and Southowram at the end of the game.

Adam Spendelow (40) and Dean Cotton (33) offered solid support to Ryan as Bradshaw posted a formidable 288-5.

The Rams had an outside chance at 111-3 but the fall of their top scorer Dan Pummell (46) led to them being all out for 174, Si Collins taking 4-36.

Second-placed Great Horton PC recovered from an unpromising 36-5 to beat visitors Bridgeholme by 69 runs.

No 9 Stuart Fenton (30 no) led a rearguard effort for Horton before Awais Matloob (5-58) wrapped up the innings on 119.

Bridgeholme had even more problems with the bat, Ikram Mahmood (11) being the only player to reach double figures as Zuber Patel (6-27) sent them packing for 50. The last four wickets fell without addition to the score.

Three players from Mount - Zahoor Munaf (73) and Mahmad Makda (50) with the bat and Fakir Laher (7-14) with the ball - were in sparkling form as the Batley side won at Clayton by a huge 146-run margin.

Scores: *Blackley 235-6 (Britton 106no, Shiel 49), Upper Hopton 124 (Broadbent 50, Linsel 5-28): pts 12-2. *Bradshaw 288-5 (Ryan 114no, Spendelow 40), Southowram 174 (Pummell 46, Collins 4-36): pts 12-3. Mount 264-9 (Munaf 73, Makda 50), *Clayton 118 (Laher 7-14): pts 12-3. *Great Horton PC 137 (Matloob 5-58), Bridgeholme 50 (Patel 6-27): pts 12-0.

Points (after four matches): Blackley 40, Great Horton PC 38, Clayton 32, Bradshaw 27, Mount 26, Bridgeholme 18, Southowram 15, Upper Hopton 11.

Low Moor HT captain Lee Broadbent led from the front with a stunning knock of 164 in his side’s two-wicket win at Old Town in the Second Division.

Broadbent hit 28 fours and five sixes in a 106-ball innings at Boston Hill before falling with two more runs required as Moor chased down Town’s 208 all out.

The wicketkeeper’s knock overshadowed an earlier 84 from Abdul Ghaffer, which was the highlight of the home side’s innings.

Luddenden Foot predictably maintained their momentum, after wins over Premier sides Sowerby St Peter’s (Parish Cup) and Warley (T20), with a five-wicket victory at Cullingworth.

It looked plain sailing when Cullingworth were dismissed for 98, with captain Chris Welch making 48, only for Foot to slip to 18-3. However, James Stott (39) and Isaac Baldwin (29) ensured the visitors did not let it slip.

Augustinians have not made the impact they would have hoped for on their return to the Halifax League, Bradley & Colenbridge inflicting a fourth defeat on them in five outings.

Khalil-Ur Rehman (5-27) cut short their innings at 116, after Augustinians had been 91-4.

Bradley were 33-5 in reply before buckling down to seal a four-wicket win with Gulrez Roja (31 not out) playing a vital innings for the visitors to Rastrick.

Greetland’s improvement in fortunes continued with a six-wicket win at Leymoor.

An early finish looked in prospect when the home side’s top six all departed for single-figure scores. Alex Woodworth (52) and Eddie Raw (27) then offered resistance and got the total up 152 with Mohammed Yousaf taking 5-4.

Yousaf followed up with an unbeaten 30 to clinch victory after Paul Quarmby’s 76 at the top of the order for Greetland.

Queensbury got off the mark for the season in style with a 124-run thrashing of Stones at Old Guy Road.

Oliver Challis’s 40 was the top contribution in a 213-9 total and towering youngster Sammy Naylor (4-31), on loan from Northowram Fields, had visiting batsmen scurrying for their pads by reducing the Ripponden side to 7-5 in reply.

William Thickett (32) showed some defiance to help Stones to 79 all out.

Scores: *Augustinians 116, Bradley & Colnebridge 119-6: pts 2-12. *Cullingworth 98 (Welch 48), Luddendenfoot 99-5: pts 1-12. *Leymoor 152 (Woodworth 52, Yousaf 5-4), Greetland 156-4 (Quarmby 76): pts 3-12. *Old Town 208 (Ghaffer 84), Low Moor HT 211-8 (Broadbent 164): pts 5-12. *Queensbury 213-9 (Challis 40), Stones 79 (Naylor-Loan 4-31): pts 12-2.

Points (after five games): Low Moor Holy Trinity 51, Luddenden Foot 50, Greetland 39, Old Town 33, Queensbury 28, Outlane 26, Stones 25, Bradley & Colnebridge 24, Cullingworth 23, Leymoor 20, Augustinians 16.