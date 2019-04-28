Halifax Cricket League: Rams pair flatten Mount

Southowram started their bid to regain Premier Division status in the Halifax League in impressive fashion, routing last year’s Second Division champions Mount for 56.

The Rams have lost a couple of high-profile players in Dean Crossley and Tom Bellfield since last year’s relegation but they put that behind them at Staincliffe thanks to opening bowlers Qaiser Chaudhrey (6-18) and Tariq Mahmood (4-31).

They lost Mike Jakeman with the score on eight in their reply before Dave Jowett (21 no) and Ian Gledhill (29 no) completed a nine-wicket success in a game spanning only 25.3 overs.

Bradshaw and Great Horton also banked 12 points in the First Division, away to Bridgeholme and Upper Hopton respectively.

Bridgeholme were all out for 174 at Eastwood before Matthew Crowther (52) shared stands of 91 with Scott Moody (34) and 52 with Connor Ryan (28) in Bradshaw’s five wicket win.

There were eye-catching performances from Stuart Fenton (7-57) and Ricky Hassall (79 no) as Great Horton won by seven wickets at Upper Hopton.

Fenton had the Mirfield side 63-6 before the hosts launching a fine rearguard action, fronted by Matthew Haigh (43) and Matt Broadbent (59 no) to lift the score to 194 all out.

Hassall anchored the reply superbly and received strong backing from Adam Beesley (46) and Christopher Brown (38).

Blackley CC is the latest port of call for much-travelled Michael Midwood and he started in the best possible style, with an unbeaten 103 at Clayton.

He hit 12 sixes in a 57-ball knock but the weather had the final say with the hosts 124-5 and seemingly up against it in pursuit of Blackley’s 221-8.

Rain had a big impact on the Second Division programme with games at Luddenden Foot, Old Town and Queensbury failing to start.

Low Moor HT made it two wins out of two thanks to Mark Stokes (84 and 3-50) against Bradley and Colnebridge.

League returnees Augustinians put an opening week disappointment behind them with an 84-run win at Stones.

Kashif Ali made 50 at the top of their batting order and Mohammed Sajjad and Imran Javed took three wickets each as the Ripponden side were dismissed for 72. Only Stephen Heptinstall (17) and Tim Halliwell (21 no) made double figures.

First Division: *Bridgeholme 174 (H Mahmood 45, Iqbal 38, Buckley 4-49, Beaumont 3-32), Bradshaw 175-5 (Crowther 52, Moody 34, Aqib Mahmood 3-43): pts 3-12. Blackley 221-8 (Midwood 103no, Mistry

3-42), *Clayton 124-5 (Ramsden 52no, Bartley 32): pts 6-5 rain affected. *Mount 56 (Qaiser 6-18, Tariq 4-31), Southowram 57-1: pts 0-12. *Upper Hopton 194 (Haigh 43, Broadbent 59no, Fenton 7-57), Great Horton PC 196-3 (Hassall 79no, Beesley 46, Brown 38): pts 3-12.

Second Division: *Low Moor HT 210-9 (Broadbent 38, Stokes 84, Williamson 34, Z Khan 6-26), Bradley & Colnebridge 182 (RS Khan 31, Stokes 3-50): pts 12-5. *Luddenden Foot 0-0, Leymoor 0-0: pts

2-2 match abandoned. *Old Town 0-0, Outlane 0-0: pts 2-2 match abandoned. *Queensbury 0-0, Cullingworth 0-0: pts 2-2 match abandoned. Augustinians 156-5 (K Ali 50, U Ali 32), *Stones 72-9 (M Sajjad 3-21, I Javed 3-16): pts 12-1.

Points: Low Moor HT 23, Augustinians 14, Luddenden Foot 14, Old Town 14, Outlane 14, Stones 13, Cullingworth 7, Queensbury 7, Bradley & Colnebridge 5, Leymoor 5, Greetland 3.