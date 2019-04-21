Halifax Cricket League: Painful return for Augustinians

Old Town’s Mudassar Iqbal and Jahangir Khan ensured there was no dream return to the Spenser Wilson Halifax League for Augustinians yesterday.

Iqbal hit an unbeaten 130 as Town powered to 313-7 at Boston Hill and then Khan took 5-46 to shatter the visitors, who have moved to a new ground at Rastrick since they last played in the league in 2013.

Second-wicket pair Adil Shah (55) and Ben Hampson (63) laid a solid base for Iqbal to cut loose against the visitors’ attack, his runs coming off just 94 balls and including eight maximums.

Abdul Hafeez’s 3-49 figures were respectable in the circumstances and he followed up with 31, the only double-figure score as Augustinians were rolled over for 92.

The other four Second Division contests were all close with relegated pair Stones and Queensbury having contrasting fortunes.

Stones had a wretched 2018, managing only one win, so they will have take encouragement from a two-wicket success at Leymoor, Dylan Conroy’s 4-18 helping to dismiss the Parkwood Road side for 102.

Queensbury lost by 16 runs up at Outlane in spite of the best efforts of Gareth Walker (4-28 and 37).

Second-wicket pair Lee Mellor (41) and Chris Brook (42) helped Outlane total 163 and that proved enough.

Cullingworth also had their problems last season, with runs in short supply, but Chris Welch’s 73 helped them to 212-9 and raised prospects of a victory at home to Low Moor Holy Trinity.

It was not to be, however, as No 9 Mandeep Sidana foiled them at the death with 39 not out to give the visitors a one-wicket win.

The last pair of batsman also walked off winners for Luddenden Foot at home to Greetland.

The visitors were 22-5 at one stage and although they managed to get their total up to 133, that sort of figure is usually a soft target at High Lee Green.

Greetland’s Hizar Hiyat had other ideas and responded with a magnificent 8-29 from his 14 overs.

Foot were in dire straits at 31-6 but Daniel Barron’s excellent 60 not out saw the hosts to victory by the minimum margin.