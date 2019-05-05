Halifax Cricket League: Mount get off the mark

A devastating spell of bowling from Fakir Laher set up last year’s Second Division champions Mount for a first ever win in the Halifax League’s middle section.

The Staincliffe side’s campaign had got off to a false start when they had been bowled out for 56 by Southowram seven days earlier and failed to pick up a point but they got the maximum 12 at Lower Hopton yesterday.

Fakir took seven for 19 in 12 overs to send the Mirfield side packing for 113 and Yunus Patel’s 42 not out clinched a six-wicket win.

Southowram had another short match but this time it was the Ashday Lane side’s batsmen who struggled.

They were all out for 74 at Blackley with Jacob Linsel dismissing their top five, Anthony Langton the next four and Liam Senior the No 10 Uzzy Gill, who top scored with 24.

The Rams were 20-8 at one stage and experienced Mohammed Mushtaq, who went in at No 3, was last man out for 19. Blackley won by seven wickets.

Bradshaw also had the batting blues, being bowled out for 98 in reply to early leaders Great Horton Park Chapel’s 192-8 which included 78 from Ricky Hassall.

Relegated Bridgeholme were beaten again, this time by five wickets at Clayton with only Abdul Raud (52) making an impact as Damien Walker took 4-29 off 11 overs.

Scores: Southowram 74ao (J Linsel 5-10, A Langton 4-10), *Blackley 78-3; pts 0-12. Bridgeholme 132ao (Abdul Rauf 52, D Walker 4-29) *Clayton 135-5 (C Ambler 42no); pts 2-12. *Great Horton PC 192-8 (A Syed 35, R Hassell 78, D Wilkins 44), Bradshaw 98 ao; pts 12-2. *Upper Hopton 113ao (J France 35, F Laher 7-19), Mount 114-4 (Yunus Patel 42no); pts 2-12.

Points (after two matches): Great Horton PC 24, Blackley 18, Clayton 17, Bradshaw 14, Southowram 12, Mount 12, Bridgeholme 5, Upper Hopton 5.

Runs were hard to come by in the Second Division with Stones bowled out for 45 at Outlane and Augustinians managing only 50 at home to Luddenden Foot with six ducks.

Queensbury made only 114 in reply to pace-setting Low Moor Holy Trinity’s modest 141 but Greetland and Bradley & Colnebridge both hit back from early batting strife in their meeting at West Vale.

Muhammed Asif’s 62 not out helped Greetland rally from 54-5 to post 238-9. Their visitors were 64-6 before Shahid Khan’s 41 got them up to 193 and at least earned maximum batting points in defeat.

Scores: *Augustinians 50 ao (R Allen 6-27), Luddenden Foot 51-2; pts 0-12. Old Town 151 ao, *Cullingworth 155-2; pts 2-12. Greetland 238-9 (D Reynolds 47, M Asif 62no, M Khan 4-89), Bradley & Colnebridge 193 ao (A Mitchell 43, I Rashid 37, S Khan 41, Waqas Ali 5-32); pts 12-5. Stones 45 ao (Mitton 4-13), *Outlane 46-3; pts 0-12. Low Moor 141 ao (L Broadbent 39, Walker 4-37), Queensbury 114 ao (M Stokes 4-15); pts 12-4.

Points (after three matches): Low Moor HT 35, Luddenden Foot 26, Outlane 26, Greetland 15, Old Town 14, Augustinians 14, Stones 13, Queensbury 11, Bradley & Colnebridge 10, Cullingworth 7, Leymoor 5.