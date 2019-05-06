Halifax Bowling Association: Malcolm and Sue take title

Actions from the Sowerby Bndge men's pairs bowls competition, at West End BC, Sowerby Bridge. Pictured is Malcolm Griffiths
Malcolm and Sue Griffiths won the Halifax Association’s Mixed Pairs, sponsored by Well Bowled, at Sowerby T & BC on Sunday.

The defeated defending champions Brian Hildred and Julie Marsden by 15-12 in the final.

The Griffiths had a bye into the first round where they fell behind by 6-10 against Ian Crossland and Jean Gornall. After recovering to draw level at 10-10, they went on to win by 15-12.

They made a better start in their quarter-final against Martin Greenwopd and Tracie Atkinson to lead by 10-4. Two pairs by Atkinson and Greenwood reduced the gap to two chalks but they got no closer as the Griffiths held on to win by 15-12.

They dominated from the start In the semi-final, establishing a 10-2 lead over John Hartley and Sandra Greenwood and going on to win by 15-5.

Hildred and Marsden had to negotiate a extra preliminary round game and were 4-7 down against David Helliwell and Christine Pilling. They went ahead with a break of six before eventually winning by 15-11.

That proved to be their closest game. They won their next game, against Neil Slattery and S.Dyson by 15-5 and repeated the score line in the quarter-final against Simon and Bev Clayton. They reached the final with a 15-3 victory over Phillip and Pauline Holroyd.

In the final, the Griffiths won the first two ends to lead by 4-0 and pulled further ahead to lead by 9-4. Hildred and Marsden fought back with a break of eight to lead by 12-9 but failed to score again as the Griffiths ran out to claim the trophy.

First round scores: S & L Lowther 7 K Mullin/S Martin 15, V Senior/M Thompson 13 J Hartley/S Greenwood 15, Crossland/J Gornall 12 M & S Griffiths 15,; J Senior/A Thompson 14 T Atkinson/M Greenwood 15, N Slattery/S Dyson 5 M & S Griffiths 15, S & B Clayton 15 J Leeming/P Wood 10, R & I Smith 13, P & P Holroyd 15, T & K Bannister 6 B Malone/C Ness 15.

Quarter-final scores: Mullin/Martin 4 Hartley/Greenwood 15, M & S Griffiths 15 Atkinson/Greenwood 12, Hildred/Marsden 15 S & B Clayton 5, P & P Holroyd 15 Malone/Ness 13.