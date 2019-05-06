Halifax and Featherstone Rovers handed all-Championship ties in second round of 1895 Cup

Halifax and Featherstone Rovers have been handed all-Championship ties in the second round of the inaugural 1895 Cup.

The two sides in the competition with the most recent experience of playing at Wembley - Halifax and Sheffield Eagles - have been drawn against each other.

The Eagles beat Wigan in the Challenge Cup final in 1998 while Halifax had their own Wembley victory against St Helens in 1987.

Halifax beat Sheffield 32-24 last weekend in Simon Grix's first game in temporary charge.

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers have been drawn away to Widnes Vikings.

Rovers have already visited the Vikings this season, losing 44-22 after a poor start cost them two Championship points.

The ties will be played between May 31 and June 5, with details to be confirmed after this weekend’s Challenge Cup fixtures.

The draw included the Championship’s 12 English clubs and the four Betfred League 1 sides that won their first-round ties last week.

At least one League 1 side will reach the quarter finals as Oldham were drawn against Doncaster.

Barrow Raiders will host Bradford Bulls while Batley Bulldogs have been drawn at home to Rochdale Hornets. Swinton Lions travel to Dewsbury Rams in another all-Championship tie.

Leigh Centurions will face Workington Town at the Leigh Sports Village with York City Knights welcoming Newcastle Thunder to Bootham Crescent in the final second-round fixture.

The final of the 1895 Cup will be played at Wembley on the same day as the Challenge Cup final, on August 24.

At least one Championship side will be in the Challenge Cup quarter finals as Halifax host Dewsbury in round five on Friday night.