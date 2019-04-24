Federation National League: Halifax face Dudley in opener

Halifax and District take on Dudley and District in their opening match of the Federation’s National League on Sunday (2.0).

The teams played two divisions apart in 2018 with Halifax relegated from Division One, despite winning half of their matches, while the West Midlands team were promoted as champions of Division Three.

The home leg is at Mytholmroyd BC while the Halifax away team players make the long trip to Coombeswood, Halesowen.

Bury, Fylde and Wallasey are the other teams in the division.

Halifax’s team for the home leg includes Yorkshire Ladies player Chloe Hirst from Hove Edge BC.

Spectators are welcome at both venues.

Teams (Halifax names first) - at Hove Edge: C Austin v N Hopwood, D Holdsworth v G Skidmore, G Swain v K Coulthard, M Holden v M Danter, C Hirst v A Poole, P Ingleby v S Totten, P Fisher v M Price, M McGorlick v A Hopwood, G McCafferty v D Davies, P Demetriades v S Meddings, J Senior v W Berry, G Coates v S Homer.

At Coombeswood: K Bannister v M Rose, M Regan v M Hill, N Slattery v I Carr, K Hatzer v C Danter, A Gallagher v C Watts, S Tattersley v J Blakeman, G Roberts v C Skidmore, G Reay v P Rhodes, R Hobson v M Street, R Hopper v M Perks, T Bannister v C Lambert, T Gasson v M Brown.