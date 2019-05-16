Fairhurst wins seniors’ title

Jim Fairhurst spearheaded a 1-2-3 for hosts Bradley Hall in Tuesday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Seniors’ Championship.

Fairhurst shot a 73 for a one-stroke win over Andy Whitworth, the 2016 and 2017 winner, and Steve Sandie.

Bradley Hall also won two of the age group categories through ex-Heath RUFC coach Kevin Plant and Keith Baker.

Result (gross scores): 1, James Fairhurst (Bradley Hall) 73; 2, Andy Whitworth (Bradley Hall) 74; 3, Steve Sandie (Bradley Hall) 74.

Age Groups - 55 to 59: Charles Webb (Huddersfield) 74 nett; 60 to 64, Kevin Plant (Bradley Hall) 74 nett; 65 to 69, Keith Baker (Bradley Hall) 76 nett; 70 plus, Geoffrey Hall (Woodsome Hall) 71 nett.