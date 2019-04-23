England’s James Haskell speaks at Old Rishworthians dinner

England and British Lions flanker James Haskell was the guest speaker at the Old Rishworthians Rugby Union Football Club annual players dinner held at the clubhouse at Copley.

More than 100 people heard the current Northampton Saints player talk about his time at Wasps, Stade Francais and with clubs in Japan and New Zealand.

Pictured at the dinner are (from the left) committee member Richard Porter, MC Barry York, club captain Fraser Swarbrooke, James Haskell, president Tim Thornton and club coach Chris Stone.