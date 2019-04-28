Bradford Cricket League: Ian and Yassir steady ship

Lightcliffe’s new skipper Ian Philliskirk led from the front to frustrate hosts Bradford & Bingley on a rain-hit first day in the Bradford League.

The visitors were on the ropes at 68-6 before the returning Philliskirk (50) and Yassir Abbas (40) added 85.

Lightcliffe posted 179 all out, with home opening bowlers Jack Hartley (5-50) and Bailey Wightman (3-63) to the fore, and Bradford & Bingley were 26-0 off 5.4 overs when play was washed out.

None of the six Premier Division games reached the 20 over mark in the second innings that would have allowed a result by Duckworth-Lewis.

Northowram Fields lost by five wickets at Jer Lane in their Championship 2 opener.

Former Southowram player Dean Crossley top scored with 34 on his debut as the Rams totalled an inadequate 150-9.

It could have been worse as Sam Gardner (15 no) and Louis Cockburn (23 no) added 39 at the end.

Tom Watson’s unbeaten 69 was the match-winning knock for Lane, the former Halifax League champions who were promoted from the Conference last season.

In the Conference, Brighouse’s opening fixture was cancelled when scheduled opponents Azaad withdrew from the league on the eve of the season due to a shortage of players.

The Huddersfield League games involving Barkisland (at Honley in the Premiership) and Rastrick (at Slaithwaite in the Championship) failed to start.

Lees than 18 overs of play was possible at Clayton West, where Elland had sped to 111-4 before play was washed out.

The Hullen Edge men were 30-3 before Joshua Ramdoo (35) and skipper Jack Hendy (38 no) launched a revival.