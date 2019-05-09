Bluebell Trail Race: 470 take part

The 2019 Bluebell Trail race, hosted by Stainland Lions, sold out within 40 hours of going on sale back in January and it’s easy to see why.

Clayton Cutter, the race director, ably assisted by Karen Thorne and her team of over 80 marshals, did a brilliant job in making sure the race didn’t disappoint.

The beautiful 10.3 mile multi-terrain route took in woodland, complete with a carpet of bluebells, canal towpaths, trails, cobbled streets and the occasional hill.

After this Sunday 470 runners can proudly say they trooped the Trooper Lane and soaked their tired feet at the pre finish line river crossing.

The race was won by Tom Kaye (unattached) closely followed by Michael Vargas (Hyde Park Harriers) in second and home club runner Ed Hyland in third and clubmated Gavin Foster in ninth.

Todmorden Harriers’ Duncan Cannon was 14th with the Sowerby Bridge Snails Sean Suttle and Jonathan Moon 15th and 18th.

Tim Brook again led the Northowram Pumas charge in 23rd, just in front of Lions’ Derek Parrington.

In the ladies field Fiona Williams (Rochdale Harriers) took first place in 36th overall with Rebecca Harpur (Otley AC) in second and Ashleigh Greenwood (Stadium) third.

Suttle was back in action after competing in the London Marathon. Clubmate Gary Taylor, who also competed in the capital, was under the weather and had to settle for 191st.

Carol Whitworth and Pam McGhee struggled with conditions and called a halt after eight miles.

Lions times: Ed Hyland 1-07-52, Gavin Foster 1-12-11, Derek Parrington 1-19-30, Chris Hall 1-19-44, Leon Severn 1-21-13, Richard Crombie, 1-27-49 Ben Carter 1-24-52, Anthony Mott 1-28-02, Clare Smith 1-29-16, Gerry Banham 1-29-43, Victoria Armstrong 1-30-05, Michelle Rogerson 1-30-60, Gavin Dodd 1-32-11, Ian Hoskins 1-32-15, David Culpan 1-33-40, Rebecca Butler 1-35-00, Aileen Baldwin 1-37-22, Roy Lunt 1-39-16, Paul Corns 1-43-16, Aly Brook 1-43-30, Amjid Khan 1-43-46, Michelle Eyre 1-49-58, Ranjit Uppal 1-51-04, Genevieve Thompson 1-54-49, Zoe Russell 1-56-41, Kim Ison 1-57-16, Kate Ryley 2-05-22, Debbie Hyde 2-10-07, Ken Chilcott 2-16-07, Justin Scargill 2-20-29, Gail Fawcett 2-24-57, Melissa Vincent 2-27-50, Darren Reece 2-27-53.

Sowerby Bridge results: 16, Sean Suttle 1-13-47; 19, Jonathan Moon 1-16-55; 191, Gary Taylor 1-42-30; 228, David Redhead 1-46-02; 453, Richard Frost 2-32-16.

Northowram Pumas times: Tim Brook 1:19.21, Andy Barnes 1:28.24, Chris Ellis 1:34.50, Julie Bowman 1:37.32, Matt Newton 1:39.18, Jodie Knowles 1:43.15, Victoria Owen 1:44.57, Nigel Scanlon 1:45.02, Andy Flynn 1:45.10, Claire Ramsbottom 1:46.47, Rachael Hawkins 2:00.32.

Queensbury RC results: 101, Wasim Hussain 1.33.15; 229, Craig Bingham 1.46.30; 280, Gillian Jago 1.51.57.