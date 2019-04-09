Yorkshire Inter-District: Juniors start title defence

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union juniors get their defence of the Yorkshire Inter-District Union League title underway against Sheffield at the Waterfront Golf Club on Sunday.

Team boss Frank Greaves said: “Sheffield, as the home team, select the date and venue and this is earlier than I would have liked.

“However, we’ve had three sessions at Huddersfield College over the winter studying nutrition and sports science and these have been well attended by the prospective 2019 squad.

“In addition we’ve held two early-season sessions at Huddersfield and West End, where we play several of our matches this year, experimenting with our foursomes pairings.”

Sunday’s team has three debutants who have been involved with Yorkshire coaching and developed throughout 2018, reducing their handicaps. They are Habib Khan (Willow Valley), Zak Holroyd (Crosland Heath) and Nathan Sheard (Meltham).

The team has lost James Edwards (Huddersfield), Seb Crabtree (Woodsome Hall, Tom Pearson (Woodsome Hall), Lewis Eccles (Dewsbury District) and Kian Sutcliffe (Halifax West End) from last year.

Greaves also has players missing due to illness and preparation for exams against a Sheffield Union who traditionally rule the roost at senior level and have plenty of up-and-coming talent.

Greaves added: “This will be a tough start. The boys are ready for the challenge and defeat is something they don’t wish to taste.”

Halifax-Huddersfield Union juniors: Harry Mowl (Huddersfield), Matthew Holden (Lightcliffe), Ben Walker (Huddersfield), Dylan Shaw Radford (Huddersfield), Louie Walsh (Huddersfield), James Bailey (Meltham), George Hanson (Crosland Heath), Habib Khan (Willow Valley), Zak Holroyd (Crosland Heath), Finn Sutcliffe (Halifax West End), Nathan Sheard (Meltham), Dominic Hughes (Huddersfield).