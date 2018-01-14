Waites no match for top seed

Scott Waites was very disappointed with his performance as he lost his BDO World Championship semi-final 6-2 to top seed and holder Glen Durrant yesterday.

Waites, who has won the title twice before, was unable to repeat the heroics of his last eight match the previous day when he came back from 4-1 down to beat Belgium’s Andy Baetens.

The Pennine Housing 2000 carpenter, who lives at Fixby, said: “I didn’t take my chances and that was the difference.”

The opening three sets all went against the darts and from 2-1 up, Durrant pulled away to lead 5-1.

Waites upped his game to win the seventh set but it was a shortlived revival as Durrant closed out the contest and earned a Sunday final clash with second seed Mark McGeeney, who beat Michael Unterbuchner 6-4.