Waites beaten in final

Scott Waites had to settle for the £35,000 runners-up cheque when beaten 7-3 by the top seed and hot favourite Glen Durrant in last night’s BDO World Championship at the Lakeside

Both players were bidding for their third title at the Surrey venue and the first four sets went with the throw before Waites broke to go 3-2 up.

Durrant took the next to go in at the break level and then reeled off the next four sets to take the £100,000 prize.

Durrant finished with a 95.19 average while Waites, who works in Calderdale but lives in Huddersfield, had 91.38.

The modest winner, who is from Middlesbrough, described Waites as a “Lakeside legend” and said his opponent had played the better darts in the early sets.

Waites, the winner in 2013 and 2016, said Durrant hadn’t given him much of a chance after the interval and was a worthy champion.

Both players are now likely to turn their attentions to Q-School entry and a possible switch to the PDC.