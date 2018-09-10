Union side fifth in finale

There was no end-of-season glory for the Halifax-Huddersfield Union team in yesterday’s 45th Yorkshire Inter-District Union Team Championship at Knaresborough Golf Club.

Frank Greaves’s side finished fifth of the eight teams in a closely-contested event which produced a shock result.

Sheffield and Halifax-Huddersfield, who had lost only one match between them during the league programme, were pushed out of the frame with East Riding taking top honours.

The winners’ six players had a total score of 910 to finish ahead of Teesside, Harrogate and Sheffield, who all had 913. League runners-up Halifax-Huddersfield were four shots further back.

On a day of fluctuating fortunes, Bradford went from lunchtime leaders to finishing last alongside York.

Most teams improved on the players’ second lap of the course and Greaves’s side knocked 15 shots off their morning total.

Josh Morton and Mytholmroyd’s Aaron Schnacke were their best performers while James Edwards, who came in to replace Halifax’s Mark Birkett, was far from disgraced.

East Riding’s Jack Maxey was the top indivdual performer with rounds of 71 and 70.

Scores: East Riding 463-447-910, Teesside 467-446-913, Harrogate 458-455-913, Sheffield 458-455-913, Halifax-Huddersfield 466-451-917 (Tom Calvert 84-78, Tom Hunt 75-75, Josh Morton 75-70, Matthew Colcombe 80-77, James Edwards 77-79, Aaron Schnacke 75-72), Leeds 459-464-923, York 477-458-935, Bradford 457-478-935.