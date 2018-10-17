Tyrer commits while Tangata moves on

It has been a mixed few days for Halifax.

In the week that Steve Tyrer signed a new two-year deal with the club, it was confirmed that Adam Tangata had made the move to relegated Widnes Vikings.

Adam Tangata takes the ball forward against Batley.

Tyrer's new deal will see him remain at the Shay until the end of 2020, with the option of a third year in 2021.

The 29-year-old joined the club from Widnes in 2012 and made history in July when he became the club’s second-highest all-time top points scorer.

And the centre admitted that he didn't want to move anywhere else after seven successful years with Halifax.

“Whenever I’ve signed new deals here, I’ve always said that I’ve never wanted to go anywhere else and that’s always remained the same,” said Tyrer.

"To get a new two-year deal, with the option for a third to take me to 10 years at the club, was just too important and precious for me to turn down.”

Head coach Richard Marshall said: "We’re really happy to keep him for the next two years with the option for a third year, which would take him to his testimonial year. Let’s hope that he gets there.”

“Steve loves the club, he’s blue and white through and through. He’s completely committed to Halifax and we’re really pleased that we’ve managed to keep him on a long-term deal as well."

Meanwhile, Tangata brought his four-year stint with Halifax to an end by signing a two-year deal with Widnes.

The Cook Island international, who was a real fan favourite at the Shay, explained that he is now ready for a new challenge.

He said: "Since I’ve been in England, I’ve had talks with other clubs including Widnes, but at the time it never get over the line, and I was committed and happy at Halifax.

"However, I’m ready for this new challenge in my life.

"I’ve never been full-time before, which is exciting, and is something new for me and I’m striving to play at this level.

"Widnes’ aim is to get back into Super League and to make that step up there was a motivator for me, and my personal challenge is to see how far I can go.

"Widnes have opened doors for me to be given these new opportunities in my life and I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I have to offer."

Tangata will return to Halifax for Widnes in 2019 after they were relegated from Super League at the end of last season.