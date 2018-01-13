Typical! Just as the bites start coming the league is over for another year

I couldn’t help but laugh as the final Yorkshire Winter League this season drew to a close on Sunday.writes Tim Worsnop.

I’ve spent the majority of my time watching other people catch, I lost a big bream on the Aire and a money fish on the previous round on the Ouse and all in all, excitement (and fish) were at a premium.

Yet in the final 15 minutes of this match peg 257 had sort of come alight.

I had four of my six fish in the final 15 minutes and as they shouted time I slipped the net under a decent 6oz roach. Goodness knows, had the clock ticked on to 3.30pm instead of the slightly earlier 3.15pm finish I might have broken a pound!

It was actually quite encouraging and it wouldn’t have taken much more to win the section - one decent roach in fact.

I had been in two minds about continuing this torture but I felt I learned enough in that last match to encourage me to persevere.

And as I threatened a week or so ago I’ve even invested in a Leeds AS book so I can practice ahead of the Ouse festival which takes place over three consecutive days in early March. Shaun Tate won the match with a 7lbs 8oz barbel from Aldwark guesting for my Matrix Halifax team and there was further local interest with Sowerby Bridge angler Dave Pilgrim fishing for Barlby coming third and Rastrick matchman Tony Earnshaw finishing fifth fishing for The Glen.

The midweek open returned to the Mirfield canal which had only just nicely shed its icey skin. And predictably, with the water still very cold, it was a low scoring affair with Warren McLeavy (TriCast Calder) winning with 3lbs 1oz ahead of Jan Verbruggen (Maver NW) with 3lbs and Chris Lees (Brighouse AA) with 1lbs 3oz.

Bradford No1’s winter restocking programme got underway last week with the introduction of six carp from Fishers Pond Fishery into Knotford Lagoon. The fish all weighed between 19lbs 9oz and 24lbs and come from a very good strain with huge growth potential.

This is the latest stage of a long term stocking policy at the lake, and further stockings of other waters are expected later this winter. The club has its Dudley Hill and Tong Cup open at Topcliffe on Sunday. Call Simon on 01274 571175 for details.

Meanwhile, stretches of the Rochdale canal belonging to Todmorden AS got a big stocking boost thanks to the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Canal and River Trust.

The highlight was 335lbs of roach in the Sandholme length together with a healthy stock of 8oz to 1lbs 8oz carp and 40lbs of bream. The fish were to help make up for stocks lost in the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015, the effects of which are still being felt.