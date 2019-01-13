Top coach Stuart helps youngsters

Australian international cricketer Stuart Law passed on tips to some of Calderdale’s most promising young players at The Cricket Asylum, Sowerby Bridge on Friday evening.

Law, who played one Test match and 50 One Day Internationals for his country, is back in England to take up coaching duties at Middlesex. He has previously been head coach of the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Law, 50, played for Halifax club Illingworth St Mary’s as a young man and one of his friends at The Ainleys, Stuart Thompson, invited him back to Calderdale to conduct a master class.

Twenty four youngsters aged between 13 and 16 took part and the coaching was followed by a question and answer session involving the youngsters and their parents, some of whom played alongside Law when Illingworth were members of the Aire/Wharfe League.

Law gave his services for free and donations from the players raised money for the Cricket Asylum Foundation.

Matthew Dawson, the Cricket Asylum’s head coach and a foundation trustee, said: “It was a special evening with Stuart. He was great with the young players and offered some key advice and insights into the professional game and how to cope with challenges and learn from failures.”

Dawson said the money raised meant that the foundation could give out more scholarships to deserving young players who might not have the financial backing to advance in the sport.