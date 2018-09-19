Scully set for December fight

Undefeated Halifax prospect Kyle Scully has confirmed his next fight, less than a fortnight after his second professional contest, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Scully caught the eye when he made it two wins out of two as a professional, beating Naheem Chaudhry on points over four rounds at the Elland Road Pavilion in Leeds on September 7.

Bateson Promotions have revealed that Scully will feature as part of their ‘Christmas Beatings’ show at the same venue on Sunday, December 2.

Halifax ABC product Scully is likely to again fight in a four-round contest, having only made his pro debut back in April.

Also featuring on the card is Bradford’s Hamed Ghaz as well as Tom Young and Sean Hare from Leeds.