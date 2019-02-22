Scully in the groove for March fight

Unbeaten Halifax prospect Kyle Scully believes that he is in a brilliant place mentally as he gears up for his fourth professional contest early next month, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Scully, originally from Elland but brought up in Northowram, has three wins from his three professional contests.

He fights for the first time in 2019 at the Elland Road Pavilion in Leeds over four rounds on March 2.

The 21-year-old says that he is more confident than ever and described his preparations as his best to date.

“Training is going great and this is probably the best camp that I’ve ever had, not just physically but mentally as well,” Scully said.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m in a really good place.

“I know that mental health is a really big issue at the moment and I feel a lot mentally stronger.

“I’m doing things in this camp that I’ve not done before. I’m doing more sparring and getting more rounds in than usual.”

Scully last fought back in December when he won all four rounds against Stockport’s Jamie Quinn, although struggled to fully dominate the fight amidst his opponent’s taunting.

“I felt like I didn’t do enough in my own performance,” conceded Scully. “I did enough to get the win, but I felt I could have done a lot more.”

“I didn’t do as well as I did against Naheem Chaudhry or Fonz Alexander and that was a little bit disappointing. But a win’s a win. I’ll certainly learn from that fight and take the lessons into my next one.

“Jamie is the first fighter to really taunt me. He was properly taunting me and goading me and that’s part of their plan to discomfort you in your own backyard. It’s certainly a good learning experience.”

“The main thing that I want in these learning fights – as well as the experience – is to find out about myself as a fighter, what my strengths and weaknesses are to analyse and improve.”

Contact Scully for tickets for his fight on either Twitter (@kylescully97) or Instagram (scully97_).