Scully hoping for power show

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Kyle Scully is hoping to showcase his power in his third professional contest this weekend, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Scully, originally from Elland but now based in Rastrick, holds a 2-0 record since turning professional in April.

The 21-year-old will be looking to finish the year on a high when he faces Cheshire’s Jamie Quinn over four rounds at the Elland Road Pavilion on Sunday afternoon as part of the Bateson Promotions ‘Christmas Beatings’ bill.

Scully - yet to win by knockout - believes his power is improving and is looking to prove that in Leeds this weekend against the 28-year-old Quinn, who has a modest record but is durable.

“For me, I’d really like to show my power in this fight,” Scully said. “In my last fight, with the knockdown, I think I showed that my power is coming on.

“I’ve never been the type of fighter to rely on my power and I never really had that much during my days as an amateur.”

“But, since turning professional, my power is starting to come together now and I’m starting to dig into my punches. I believe that’s down to my technique, I’m seeing things in more detail and working on certain punches a lot more.”

“My coaches Danny Thornton and Rob Stevenson have been saying to me that I have got the power to start stopping people, it’s just about implementing that into my fights.”

Scully has scored a knockdown in both of his fight so far but said: “In my first fight, against Fonz (Alexander), I don’t really think it was a knockdown although it was called as one, so I was happy with that!

“Then in my second fight, against Naheem Chaudhry, I felt the power coming along, I timed the right hand really well, which put him down.”

“It was more to do with the speed of the shot, than its power. I just want to keep building on from here really.”

Tickets for Sunday start at £40 and are available from Scully via Twitter (@kylescully97) or Instagram (scully97_).